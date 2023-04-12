The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



--------------------

(2nd LD) Job additions snap 9-month slowdown in March

SEOUL -- South Korea's job additions snapped their nine-month decline in March in the face of an economic slowdown, but most jobs were created for the over-60 age group, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people came to 28.22 million last month, up around 469,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.



--------------------

Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued

SEOUL -- Almost all of South Korea was shrouded Wednesday by a yellow dust storm originating in the Gobi Desert in northern China and Mongolia, the state weather agency said.

The yellow storm had spread to almost all of the country as of 7 a.m. and will affect the entire nation until Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



--------------------

N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 6th day

SEOUL -- North Korea remained unresponsive to daily routine calls with South Korea through an inter-Korean liaison communication channel for the sixth straight day Wednesday, Seoul's unification ministry said.

The North was unresponsive to the 9 a.m. routine opening calls, and has not answered the calls from the South since last Friday, according to the ministry. Seoul's opening call via the militaries' East and West seas communication lines also went unanswered.



--------------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 2nd day

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 caseload stayed above 10,000 for the second straight day Wednesday, as public gatherings rise amid warmer weather.

The country reported 13,926 cases, including nine cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,944,430, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



--------------------

POSCO, Honda sign MOU for cooperation in EV material business

SEOUL -- POSCO Holdings Inc., South Korea's top steelmaker, said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co. to cooperate in the electric vehicle (EV) battery materials business.

Under the initial deal, the two agreed to explore technical exchanges on key battery materials, such as cathode and anode materials.



--------------------

Seoul shares almost flat late Wed. morning ahead of U.S. inflation data

SEOUL -- Seoul stocks were almost flat late Wednesday morning, paring early gains ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 0.44 point, or 0.02 percent, to trade at 2,547.42 as of 11:20 a.m.



--------------------

Seoul declines to comment on reported S. Korea-U.S. deal on ammunition lending

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry neither confirmed nor denied a media report Wednesday that Seoul and Washington recently signed a deal for the former to lend artillery rounds to the latter striving to procure ammunition to support Ukraine.

The local daily, the Dong-A Ilbo, reported that the Seoul government and a local defense firm inked the contract with the Joe Biden administration, under which 500,000 rounds of 155-mm artillery ammunition will be "lent" -- rather than being sold -- to the United States.



--------------------

S. Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back photos of moon's far side

SEOUL -- South Korea's unmanned space vehicle Danuri has sent photos of the moon's far side during its mission to collect selenographic data, the science ministry said Wednesday.

Danuri, which is rotating around the moon 100 kilometers above the surface, took pictures of the Tsiolkovskiy crater on March 22 and the Vallis Schrodinger and Szilard M craters each on March 24 with its high-definition cameras, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).



--------------------

Yoon designates wildfire-hit Gangneung as special disaster zone

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday designated Gangneung as a special disaster zone after the eastern coastal city was ravaged by a massive wildfire the previous day, his office said.

The designation makes Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.



(END)