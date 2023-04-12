Contemporary art fair to open in Busan next month

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- A major contemporary art fair will open in the southeastern port city of Busan next month to showcase a variety of art pieces by both established and emerging artists from around the world, its organizer said Wednesday.

The 12th Art Busan fair is scheduled to run from May 5-7 at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, with the participation of 146 galleries from 22 countries.

This year's edition will be the largest in the history of the booth-style convention show that brings together galleries, artists and dealers from around the world.

Major local galleries, including Kukje Gallery, Gallery Hyundai and Leeahn Gallery, will present the latest contemporary art trends, while 35 overseas galleries, such as Europe-based Thaddaeus Ropac and Berlin's Peres Projects, will showcase works by esteemed artists.

A special exhibition titled "Connect" is dedicated to 12 projects by artists and groups, including Tatsuo Miyajima, Chang Sea-hee, Kang Nanan and Daniel Buren. Other programs will introduce emerging local artists working in various genres, including painting, sculpture and photography.

In the "Conversations" program, also one of the fair's sub-events, prominent members of the art world will talk and share their creative ideas with the general public.

Art Busan generated 74.6 billion won (US$56.3 million) in sales last year, accounting for 25 percent of domestic art fair sales, according to its organizer.

