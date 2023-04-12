Ex-DP deputy secretary given 4 1/2-yr prison term over bribery charges

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- A former deputy secretary general of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison Wednesday on charges of receiving more than 1 billion won (US$754,660) in bribes and illegal political funds from a businessman.

Lee Jung-geun, the former deputy secretary general, was charged with pocketing 940 million won worth of money and luxury goods from a businessperson, surnamed Park, between December 2019 and January last year in exchange for promises to lobby government officials and public institutions for business favors.

She was also accused of taking illegal political funds from Park in early 2020 while a parliamentary election was under way.

The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday also ordered a forfeiture of 980 million won and five luxury goods from Lee, delivering the prison sentence.

The sentence was heavier than the three-year prison term prosecutors had sought for Lee.



