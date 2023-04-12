Jang Hyuk, Jang Na-ra reunite for tvN spy comedy series 'Family'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- A familiar romantic comedy duo, Jang Hyuk and Jang Na-ra, is returning in the upcoming tvN comedy drama series "Family" to show their strong on-screen chemistry for the first time in nine years.

"Family" tells the story of a National Intelligence Service covert agent husband who is undercover as an ordinary office worker and a sweet but fierce wife who dreams of having a perfect family.

Jang Hyuk portrays Kwon Do-hoon, a man who lives two completely different lives -- one at home and another outside of it -- while Jang Na-ra plays his wife, who hides her formidable strength and tries to protect her family.

The poster of tvN spy comedy drama series "Family"

It is their fourth collaboration following two romantic comedy TV series, "Successful Story of a Bright Girl" (2002) and "Fated to Love You" (2014), and one short project.

Speaking at an online press conference Wednesday, Jang Hyuk expressed trust in his co-star, whom he has known for the last two decades.

"I worked with her in my 20s and 30s, and it would be accurate to say that our relationship has matured over time. I have trust in her that she can handle my performance, and she really did," the 46-year-old said. "I want a romantic comedy not too distant from reality, and she makes it easier for me to do that by striking the right balance with me. I really liked our match."

Jang likened their reunion to that of Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in the "Before" film trilogy through "Before Sunrise," "Before Sunset" and "Before Midnight," which were released every nine years between 1995 and 2013.

"What is interesting is that we first met as singles and reunited after our marriages. Now, both of us have children," he said. "Every 10 years, we starred in works that fit our ages."

Jang Na-ra struck a similar tone.

The 42-year-old said she accepted the offer without hesitation for another chance to work with Jang Hyuk.

"I feel really comfortable when acting with him. He takes care of details that I miss and complements my acting," she said. "If there are chances to star with him in future works, I would love to do so."

"Family" will premiere on tvN on Monday.



Jang Hyuk (L) and Jang Na-ra, the cast leads of tvN spy comedy drama series "Family," pose for a photo for an online press conference on April 12, 2023

