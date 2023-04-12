Go to Contents
BTS' 'Dynamite' becomes 2nd song to surpass 700 million streams in Japan

15:31 April 12, 2023

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' 2020 megahit single "Dynamite" has become the second song ever to garner more than 700 million streams in Japan, the band's agency said Wednesday, citing a recent chart from the country.

The upbeat disco-pop track added 5,716 streams to an accumulated total of 701,100,000 in the latest weekly streaming chart compiled by Oricon, BigHit Music said in a release. It became the second song in Oricon's history that has surpassed 700 million streams.

The agency added BTS is the first to hit the milestone both as a male act and a non-Japanese act.

The septet made history with the all-English song released in August 2020. The song became the first song by a Korean act to top the Billboard's main singles chart and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.

view larger image K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

