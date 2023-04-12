The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



--------------------

FM says purported Pentagon documents likely fabricated

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin said Wednesday much of the information contained in purported Pentagon documents leaked online appears to have been fabricated.

Park made the remark to reporters after delivering a lecture to lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party, saying the government is closely communicating with the United States on this matter.



--------------------

N. Korea ups level of threats with repeated tactical nuclear attack drills: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea has been raising the level of threats by repeatedly holding drills simulating tactical nuclear attacks on the pretext of joint military exercises by South Korea and the United States, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday.

In a report submitted to a parliamentary committee session, the ministry said the North has posed a "blatant" nuclear threat to its enemies by unveiling smaller nuclear warheads and testing various weapons.



--------------------

(2nd LD) Yellow dust blankets S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued

SEOUL -- Almost all of South Korea was shrouded Wednesday by a yellow dust storm originating in the Gobi Desert in northern China and Mongolia, which caused the worst fine dust level of the year, according to the state weather agency and the state-run laboratory.

The yellow storm had spread to almost all of the country as of 1 p.m. and will affect the entire nation until Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



--------------------

Taming inflation still priority for S. Korea: finance minister

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister has said that taming inflation is still a priority for Asia's No. 4 economy, rather than taking measures to revitalize the slowing economy.

"Stabilizing inflation is still a priority that cannot be missed," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during his meeting with reporters in New York on Tuesday. "The growth in prices will slow down the road in general, but it will take some time to reach a 2 percent level as targeted by the Bank of Korea."



--------------------

BTS' 'Dynamite' becomes 2nd song to surpass 700 million streams in Japan

SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS' 2020 megahit single "Dynamite" has become the second song ever to garner more than 700 million streams in Japan, the band's agency said Wednesday, citing a recent chart from the country.

The upbeat disco-pop track added 5,716 streams to an accumulated total of 701,100,000 in the latest weekly streaming chart compiled by Oricon, BigHit Music said in a release. It became the second song in Oricon's history that has surpassed 700 million streams.



--------------------

(LEAD) Global EV battery market to grow fivefold to US$616 bln in 2035: market tracker

SEOUL -- The global electric vehicle (EV) battery market is forecast to post rapid growth to US$616 billion in 2035, a market tracker said Wednesday, with the China-based production likely to sharply shrink amid the EV-related policy revamps in the United States and Europe.

The projection marks a fivefold increase from $121 billion estimated for this year, according to a report released by SNE Research, a Seoul-based energy market tracker.



--------------------

Nat'l security adviser leads meeting on response to cyberattacks on energy sector

SEOUL -- National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong led an interagency meeting Wednesday to discuss the response to cyberattacks on the energy sector, the presidential office said.

The meeting was held to prepare for the event that cyberattacks on the energy sector pose a threat to national security, as seen in Russia's war in Ukraine, the office said.



--------------------

S. Korea, Portugal agree on closer partnerships during PM talks

SEOUL -- South Korea and Portugal agreed during their prime ministerial talks Wednesday to expand cooperation on development, digital and pending global issues, as their prime ministers had talks here.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa arrived in Seoul the previous day, becoming Portugal's first prime minister to make an official trip to South Korea in 39 years.



--------------------

Seoul stocks almost flat ahead of U.S. inflation data

SEOUL -- Seoul stocks closed almost flat Wednesday as investors await the release of U.S. inflation data later this week. The Korean won declined against the dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 2.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,550.64.

Institutional and retail investors were net sellers and sold off a combined 234.9 billion won (US$176.9 million), while foreigners snapped up a net 212.8 billion won.

(END)