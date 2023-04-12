School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Students with a history of bullying at school will have their disciplinary records reflected in the regular college admissions process, beginning in 2026, the government announced Wednesday, as part of its measures to combat school violence.

The government will also double the mandatory retention period of disciplinary records of serious bullying cases in aggressor students' files to four years so that they would be at a disadvantage in employment, as well as college admissions.



The measures were approved during a government meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The move came after the presidential office canceled the appointment of a new national investigation chief in February following revelations of his son's school bullying.

Currently, records of high school life and grades, including those of school violence-related disciplinary punishment, are reflected only in the early college admissions process.

Under the new measures, however, the bullying-related disciplinary records will be reflected in the regular college admissions process as well, together with scores of the state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test.

Some universities are expected to voluntarily adopt the new measures starting in 2025.



