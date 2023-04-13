(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 13)

War on drugs

Focus on rehab rather than banning and punishing addicts



Korea had long been a drug-free country. Occasional violators were limited to some errant celebs and children of chaebol tycoons. Southeast Asian drug rings used this country as a safe stopover.

That changed around a decade ago. The nation is now a significant consumer of marijuana, methamphetamines and MDMA (ecstasy).

Still, last week's news came as a shock for most Koreans.

In broad daylight, some high school students were duped into drinking drug-laced beverages on the main streets of southern Seoul. Later, their parents received phone calls demanding money and threats to report their children to the police for drug use. The police arrested four drug distributors while pursuing their mastermind, believed to be in China.

Law enforcement officers must hunt them down and root out this new hybrid crime of drug spreading and voice phishing. It is unforgivable to entice students struggling with college entrance exams with drugged drinks disguised as enhancers of memory and concentration.

Disgusting as the crime was, it would have been hard to imagine had it not been as easy to get drugs as now. People can buy philopon or hemp for only around 30,000 won ($23) with just a few clicks of a mouse. The police arrested 18,395 drug offenders last year, up 14 percent from 2021. More than 34 percent were under 30, compared to 16 percent in 2017. Teenage offenders nearly tripled to 294 from 104 in 2008.

However, these figures are the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The police estimate the number of chronic drug users at about 550,000, which is over 1 percent of the total population and is incomparable to the drug-free standard of 20 per 100,000 people. The data shows that the rapid increase in younger offenders is worrying. Drug damage to the brain is seven times more severe in teens and the rate of repeat offenses reaches 40 percent. It is hard to stop the habit with an individual's willpower alone.

The "tasting event" in the Gangnam area revealed two noticeable trends. One is the lowered age of offenders. The news of a drugged middle-school girl passing out in the street last month was a case in point. The other is the "hybrid crime" by combining drugs with other offenses like forced prostitution, extortion, murders and even arms smuggling. The recent kidnapping and murder of a woman in southern Seoul also involved drugs and crypto coins as a means of payment for something dishonest.

All this shows the time has come for Korea to join the war on drugs.

So, it is timely for the nation to launch an interagency investigation team of 840 officials from the prosecution, police and local administrations to fight increasing drug crimes. By ordering the formation of such an organization, President Yoon Suk Yeol at least showed his willingness to combat drug crimes.

According to a meeting at the United Nations some years ago, however, major governments lost the first war on drugs of the past 40 years by resorting mainly to prohibiting and criminalizing drug uses. That also explains why experts stress shifting to treatment and rehabilitation.

The same should be true in Korea, where there are only a few drug rehab centers, with the existing ones barely operating normally. It was encouraging that the Seoul Metropolitan Government decided recently to move this way by focusing on treating, protecting and helping addicts return to society.

There are voices to restore the prosecution's investigation right for a more effective fight against drugs. However, it is not desirable to further strengthen the already potent prosecution under any pretext from the viewpoint of adequate checks and balances among power organs. If the reason is to combat drug abuse, Korea may consider setting up an independent agency like the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Koreans expect the prosecutor-led incumbent government to do well, at least in their specialized field, after bungling in economy and diplomacy. If they fail even in this, the people will wonder what this government is good at.



