N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, following its continued refusal to answer what used to be daily cross-border calls.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch. It did not elaborate pending an analysis.
On Tuesday, the North's state media reported leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanding his country's war deterrence in a more "practical and offensive" manner, further ratcheting up tensions.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword