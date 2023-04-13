Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #police #murder

Couple referred to prosecution over masterminding kidnapping-murder of woman

09:08 April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- A couple accused of masterminding a recent kidnapping and murder of a woman in downtown Seoul was referred to prosecutors Thursday for further investigation and indictment, police said.

The couple -- named Yoo Sang-won and Hwang Eun-hee -- allegedly accepted the key murder suspect Lee Kyeong-woo's proposal to kill the victim, and paid him a total of 70 million won (US$53,070) in return, according to the Suseo Police Station.

"I have been falsely accused," Yoo, the husband, told reporters as he was transferred from the police station.

Police have earlier referred Lee and two other murder accomplices -- Hwang Dae-han and Yeon Ji-ho -- to the prosecution on charges of kidnapping the 48-year-old woman from Seoul's Gangnam district on March 29. They allegedly killed her the following day and buried her body on a hill in the central city of Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul.

Lee and Hwang have known each other since 2021 through their cryptocurrency investments, with the murdered victim also involved.

The couple, who reportedly possessed considerable wealth, had been in legal disputes with the victim over the cryptocurrency investment losses.

Police suspect that the couple had planned to liquidate the victim's cryptocurrency.

view larger image Yoo Sang-won (3rd from right), one of the two masterminds behind a recent murder of a woman in Gangnam, southern Seoul, talks to reporters at the Suseo Police Station on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoo Sang-won (3rd from right), one of the two masterminds behind a recent murder of a woman in Gangnam, southern Seoul, talks to reporters at the Suseo Police Station on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK