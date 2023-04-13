Number of foreign farming workers spikes in Q1 amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreigners working in South Korea's agricultural industry spiked 531 percent on-year in the first quarter amid eased COVID-19 restrictions, data showed Thursday.
A total of 8,666 foreigners came to South Korea for jobs in farming villages during the January-March period, sharply up from 1,373 foreign laborers a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the agriculture ministry.
The jump was attributable to the government's lifting of tight entry rules and other regulations against the COVID-19 pandemic as part of efforts to support people's return to normalcy.
The ministry said it will set up a task force in charge of managing efforts to meet growing demand for workers in spring.
