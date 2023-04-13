Go to Contents
National Security Council 'strongly' denounces N.K. missile launch

11:02 April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) "strongly" denounced North Korea's launch of an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile Thursday.

The NSC held a meeting led by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong to discuss what South Korea's military described as an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile launch earlier in the day.

"The NSC standing members noted that North Korea's missile launch constitutes a grave violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the presidential office said in a press release.

The NSC "strongly denounced the launch of a ballistic missile of at least intermediate range following the long-range missile launches in February and March," it said.

view larger image National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (2nd from L) presides over a National Security Council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on April 13, 2023, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (2nd from L) presides over a National Security Council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on April 13, 2023, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

