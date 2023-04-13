Go to Contents
Seoul shares nearly flat in late Thu. morning trade

11:30 April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks reverted to positive terrain and traded almost flat late Thursday morning, with bio and chemical companies leading the gains, while metal stocks extended losses.

After starting some 0.5 percent lower at the opening bell, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 2.94 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,553.58 at around 11:20 a.m.

Biotech firm Samsung Biologics rose 1.3 percent, and Celltrion, a biopharmaceutical giant, advanced about 1.5 percent.

Chemical producer LG Chem was up around 3 percent, and Hanwha Solutions, a chemical and energy unit of Hanwha Group, climbed nearly 3 percent.

In contrast, No. 1 steelmaker POSCO Holdings slumped 3.5 percent and its chemical materials-making unit, POSCO Future M, also fell 1.7 percent.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics gained about 1.2 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,316.30 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 9.4 won from Wednesday's close.

