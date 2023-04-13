Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK missile

Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan denounce N. Korea's test of ballistic missile

11:44 April 13, 2023

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held phone consultations Thursday and strongly denounced North Korea's latest missile provocation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the North fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea, according to the South's military, escalating tensions following its continued refusal to answer what used to be daily cross-border calls.

In their phone talks, Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, strongly denounced the missile launch as a "clear violation" of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to the ministry.

The envoys also expressed "deep concerns" over the unprecedented level of provocations and threatening rhetoric from the North since last year. They agreed to continue close cooperation to carry out a unified international response against Pyongyang's provocations, the ministry added.

view larger image South Korean chief nuclear negotiator Kim Gunn (C) poses for a photo with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim (R), and Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, prior to talks on North Korea's denuclearization at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean chief nuclear negotiator Kim Gunn (C) poses for a photo with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim (R), and Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, prior to talks on North Korea's denuclearization at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK