HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 225 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has bagged a 225 billion-won (US$170.5 million) order to build two crude carriers for an African shipper.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the eco-friendly vessels in its shipyard in the port of Yeongam, 308 kilometers south of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The crude carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by May 2025.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $7.45 billion worth of orders to build 58 ships, or 47.3 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.



