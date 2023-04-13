S. Korea voices 'deep concerns' over deadly airstrikes by Myanmar military

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry expressed "deep concerns" Thursday over the Myanmar junta's recent air attacks against its civilians.

"The government expresses deep concerns over the continued violence and casualties of innocent civilians in Myanmar despite our consistent calls for an end to violence, the release of those arbitrarily detained and a swift restoration of democracy since the outbreak of the Myanmar crisis," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said during a press briefing.

The South Korean government reiterates its calls for an "inclusive dialogue" among those involved for the peaceful solution to the Myanmar crisis, he added.

Dozens of people were killed after Myanmar's military carried out an airstrike on a community hall in the country's central region of Sagaing earlier this week, according to media reports.



view larger image This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the South Korean foreign ministry, at a regular press briefing in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

