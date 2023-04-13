S. Korea issues travel ban to Armenia-Azerbaijan border amid clashes

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday decided to ban its nationals from traveling to the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said.

The Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the government's four-tier travel advisory system, for the region will take effect Saturday, according to the ministry.

The region has been subject to a Level 3 advisory since August 2020. The ministry decided to elevate the advisory due to continued armed clashes in the area.

The United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Japan have also banned their nationals from traveling to the region.



view larger image The foreign ministry office building in central Seoul (Yonhap)

