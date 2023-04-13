Go to Contents
35 people injured in tour bus accident in Chungju

19:53 April 13, 2023

CHUNGJU, South Korea, April 13 (Yonhap) -- A bus fell sideways in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, injuring all 35 people on board, mostly foreign tourists, police said Thursday.

The accident occurred around 6:05 p.m. in Suanbo-myeon, located southeast of the city.

Eleven people were seriously injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Except for the driver and the tour guide, 33 people are said to be foreign nationals.

Police said they were investigating the accident.

view larger image A tour bus falls on its side in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, on April 13, 2023, in this photo provided by North Chungcheong Province Fire Station. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A tour bus falls on its side in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, on April 13, 2023, in this photo provided by North Chungcheong Province Fire Station. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

