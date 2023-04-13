35 people injured in tour bus accident in Chungju

CHUNGJU, South Korea, April 13 (Yonhap) -- A bus fell sideways in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, injuring all 35 people on board, mostly foreign tourists, police said Thursday.
The accident occurred around 6:05 p.m. in Suanbo-myeon, located southeast of the city.
Eleven people were seriously injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital.
Except for the driver and the tour guide, 33 people are said to be foreign nationals.
Police said they were investigating the accident.
