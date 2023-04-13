Top court orders disclosure of prosecution's off-book expenses

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Supreme Prosecutors Office and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office to reveal details of their off-book expenses between 2017 and 2019, a period when the bodies were led by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The top court dismissed an appeal against a lower court's ruling that the two offices must make public information about their special activity expenses from Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2019.



view larger image This undated file photo shows the logo of the prosecution in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Yoon served as chief of the Seoul prosecution office from 2017 to 2019 and as prosecutor general from 2019 to 2021.

During this period, there were three prosecutors general and three Seoul prosecution chiefs.

Ha Seung-soo, leader of a civic group for tax justice, filed the lawsuit in 2019 after his earlier request for information disclosure was rejected by the prosecution.

The off-book funds are allocated to confidential activities at the presidential office, the National Assembly, the National Intelligence Service, and prosecutors' offices, and have faced criticism for their lack of transparency.

(END)