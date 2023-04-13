Assembly passes bills on regional airports

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Thursday passed a pair of bills for relocating military airports in the southern cities of Daegu and Gwangju.

One of the bills involves a plan to move a military airport and a civilian airport in Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to a new integrated airport to be constructed in two nearby counties in North Gyeongsang Province.

The city aims to begin construction in 2025 and open the new airport in 2030.



view larger image A military trainer airplane lands at a military airport in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

The special act includes provisions for financial support from the central government and measures to expedite the project, including exemptions from preliminary feasibility studies when necessary.

The other bill aims to relocate a military airport in the southwestern city of Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, to a site in the nearby South Jeolla Province.

The legislation establishes the legal basis for the central government's financial and administrative support for the project. The site for the new airport has yet to be determined.

(END)