NATO condemns North Korea's missile test, calls for end to provocations

BRUSSELS, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday condemned North Korea's missile test, and called for stopping provocations that undermine regional and international security.

Pyongyang fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea in the morning, according to Seoul officials. South Korean and U.S. military authorities are looking into various possibilities, including the launch having involved a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile, they said.



view larger image Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), speaks in this undated file photo released by NATO. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"NATO strongly condemns North Korea's latest test of a long-range ballistic missile, in direct violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," Dylan White, NATO's deputy spokesperson, said in a statement sent to Yonhap News after the missile launch.

He noted North Korea has conducted a record number of ballistic missile launches since last year.

"These provocations by Pyongyang undermine regional and international security. North Korea must stop its reckless behavior, abandon its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and engage in good-faith diplomacy."

He added NATO stands in strong solidarity with regional partners, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

(END)