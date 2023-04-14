Go to Contents
N. Korea says it test-fired new solid-fuel 'Hwasong-18' ICBM

07:06 April 14, 2023

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday said the missile used in its recent launch was its new solid-fuel "Hwasong-18" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in its latest major weapons test that drew condemnation from South Korea, the United States and Japan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided Thursday's launch and said the new ICBM will greatly advance the effectiveness of the North's nuclear counterattack posture, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile into the East Sea.

Solid-fuel missiles are faster to shoot and harder to detect ahead of a launch.

