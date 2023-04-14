The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture

SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday the missile used in its recent launch was its new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with leader Kim Jong-un saying that the weapon will "radically promote" the country's nuclear counterattack posture.

The North launched the new ICBM on Thursday, guided by its leader Kim, in a test of "the future core pivotal means" of war deterrence, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It did not reveal details of the missile's specifications, such as flight distance and maximum altitude.



(News Focus) New N.K. solid-fuel ICBM appears aimed at breaking through S. Korea-U.S. deterrence efforts: analysts

SEOUL -- North Korea's first test launch this week of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) appears intended to secure the ability for a surprise strike and complicate tightening South Korea-U.S. deterrence efforts, analysts said Friday.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency confirmed the country fired a Hwasong-18 ICBM in Thursday's test to confirm the performance of the "high-thrust" solid-fuel engines, while portraying its mission as the "powerful, pivotal and principle" means to defend the nation.



Opposition leader calls for joint probe with U.S. into eavesdropping allegations

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called on the government Friday to consider demanding a joint investigation with the United States into suspected eavesdropping on the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee, chairman of the Democratic Party (DP), also said the government should demand an official apology from the U.S., accusing the government of trying to paper over the incident with "unreasonable" claims and "sophistry."



Choo delivers concerns over IRA, Chips Act to Yellen during U.S. visit

SEJONG -- South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho has met his U.S. counterpart and delivered local businesses' concerns over Washington's latest inflation reduction act and other rules, his office said Friday.

Choo met U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during his visit to Washington on Thursday (U.S. time) and discussed bilateral issues, including their cooperation on global supply chains, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry officially used the term "North Korea's denuclearization" in the first white paper on inter-Korean affairs issued by the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration Friday.

In the annual Unification White Paper, the ministry also stressed the need to improve the North's human rights situation, and used terminology that was not used under the former liberal government in an apparent bid to highlight the government's tough stance on the North.



Economic slowdown lingers on sluggish exports, facility investment: gov't report

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday the country continues to face an economic slowdown despite a recovery in consumption due to weak exports and facility investment.

"Recently, the South Korean economy's inflation has slowed, with domestic demand gradually recovering on the back of face-to-face activities," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.



Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes

SEOUL -- Two South Korean films will be screened at noncompetition categories of this year's Cannes Film Festival, the event's organizers has announced.

Director Kim Jee-woon's new feature film "Cobweb" has been selected for Out of Competition and director Kim Chang-hoon's debut feature film "Hopeless" for Un Certain Regard, according to the lineup unveiled by the festival's executive committee during a press conference on Thursday (French time) for the 76th edition.



KBO outfielder admits to illegal gambling

SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball club LG Twins announced Friday their outfielder Lee Chun-woong has admitted to engaging in illegal online gambling.

The Twins said Lee, who first faced gambling allegations late last month, acknowledged his wrongdoing Wednesday in the midst of the club's internal investigation. The 34-year-old had at first denied those accusations, the Twins added.



No reason to believe U.S. tapped S. Korea's presidential office: official

WASHINGTON -- There still exists no hard evidence that the United States has eavesdropped on conversations at South Korea's presidential office, a ranking South Korean official said Thursday.

The official said there was no reason to believe the U.S. conducted any malicious activities in Seoul.



(Yonhap Interview) European commissioner for justice hopes to expand bilateral cooperation with S. Korea

SEOUL -- European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said the European Union is hoping to boost bilateral cooperation with South Korea in expanding privacy and personal data exchanges based on strong commitment to data protection.

"We have an important data flow between the EU and Korea due to the adequacy decision," the commissioner said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on Wednesday, referring to the EU's 2021 decision that let Europe's personal data be transferred to South Korea.

