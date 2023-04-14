Go to Contents
Former co-leader of Green Party booked on marijuana suspicions

14:08 April 14, 2023

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ye-won, a former co-leader of a minor political party, has been booked for police investigation on suspicions of possessing and smoking marijuana, officials said Friday.

Kim of the Green Party Korea was accused of smoking marijuana between late last year and early this year and keeping the illegal substance at her home, according to the police officials.

Police booked Kim in February following an internal investigation initiated the previous month, and searched her home and questioned her last month.

Police plan to refer Kim to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment after wrapping up its investigation.

Kim was elected as co-chair of the progressive minor party in July 2021 and resigned from her seat in February, citing personal reasons.

The Seoul Seobu Police Station (Yonhap)

The Seoul Seobu Police Station (Yonhap)

