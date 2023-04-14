(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 4-5, 9-10)

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to dramatically streamline public services by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technology as part of President Yoon Suk Yeol's Digital Platform Government initiative, according to officials Friday.

The efforts are expected to save roughly 2 trillion won (US$1.4 billion) annually on paperwork for government-provided services while decreasing paper use in the public sector by 50 percent, according to the Presidential Committee of Digital Platform Government.

The committee, launched in September last year, is tasked with mapping out an overall strategy for the Digital Platform Government. It consists of more than a dozen private-sector experts and senior government officials.

The plan will focus on improving the convenience of approximately 1,500 public services, including tax payments and welfare service applications, that are currently provided on multiple websites, the officials said. The government plans to integrate these websites into one portal by 2026 in phases.

The AI-empowered system will also automatically notify individuals of 1,021 welfare benefits or perks provided by the central government by 2026, they said.

In addition, the government aims to connect data between the private and public sectors to enhance convenience by revising privacy-related legislation.

Various government agencies will also be permitted to share personal data with the consent of the individual.

The government also plans to disclose various government press releases and forms to AIs and Chat GPT, a chatbot developed by the U.S.-based Open AI, with the ultimate goal of creating its own mega-sized AI.

To prevent possible privacy invasions, the government plans to strengthen the system by thoroughly checking access records and improving security in general.

"Digital Platform Government is a hopeful and bold challenge achieved through close cooperation between the government and the private sector based on AI and data," said Koh Jean, the chief of the committee, adding that a "visible outcome" is expected in 2026.



khj@yna.co.kr

(END)