SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time

SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday it has test-fired a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, with leader Kim Jong-un warning that the country's enemies will face "extreme uneasiness and horror."

The North launched the new ICBM on Thursday, guided by its leader, to confirm the performance of "high-thrust solid-fuel engines for multi-stage missiles," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(5th LD) N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, escalating tensions amid its continued refusal to answer what used to be daily cross-border calls.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch in the vicinity of Pyongyang at 7:23 a.m., and the missile, fired at a lofted angle, flew about 1,000 kilometers before splashing into the water.



------------

N. Korea vows to initiate vibrant space projects amid worries over potential spy satellite launch

SEOUL -- North Korea vowed Wednesday to pursue more space development projects on the occasion of the International Day of Human Space Flight, according to state media, amid concerns over its potential launch of a military spy satellite this month.

North Korea has an "unwavering" willingness to turn itself into a global space powerhouse as outer space belongs to all mankind, not something monopolized or possessed by a specific country, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

N. Korea adopts law on state control of science and technology talents

SEOUL -- North Korea has adopted a new law aimed at strengthening state control of talents in the science and technology field, state media said Wednesday, amid the country's efforts to urge self-reliance during economic hardships.

The decision was made at a plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanding his country's war deterrence in a more "practical and offensive" manner, state media said Tuesday, in response to joint military drills by South Korea and the United States.

Kim made the remarks while presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

(END)