SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry officially used the term "North Korea's denuclearization" in the first white paper on inter-Korean affairs issued by the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration Friday.

In the annual Unification White Paper, the ministry also stressed the need to improve the North's human rights situation, and used terminology that was not used under the former liberal government in an apparent bid to highlight the government's tough stance on the North.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 7th day

SEOUL -- North Korea did not respond to daily routine calls with South Korea via an inter-Korean liaison communication channel for the seventh straight day Thursday, Seoul's unification ministry said.

The North's unresponsiveness came as the secretive regime fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day, according to the South's military.



------------

N. Korea ups level of threats with repeated tactical nuclear attack drills: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea has been raising the level of threats by repeatedly holding drills simulating tactical nuclear attacks on the pretext of joint military exercises by South Korea and the United States, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday.

In a report submitted to a parliamentary committee session, the ministry said the North has posed a "blatant" nuclear threat to its enemies by unveiling smaller nuclear warheads and testing various weapons.



------------

(LEAD) S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over N. Korea's refusal to answer daily calls

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister voiced "strong" regret Tuesday over North Korea's refusal to answer daily calls via an inter-Korean liaison line and a military hotline, calling it a "unilateral and irresponsible" move.

Minister Kwon Young-se's message came as the North did not respond to regular phone calls through such inter-Korean communication channels for the fifth straight day without specifying any reasons.



------------

(3rd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day

SEOUL -- North Korea remained unresponsive to daily routine calls with South Korea through an inter-Korean liaison communication channel and a military hotline for the fourth straight day Monday, according to the South's government.

South Korea's unification ministry said the North appears to have "unilaterally" cut off the liaison communication line, as the country has not answered routine calls since Friday, including both the opening and closing calls Monday.

(END)