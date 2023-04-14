Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Key developments on North Korea this week

16:20 April 14, 2023

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 10 -- N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day

11 -- N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA

S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over N. Korea's refusal to answer daily calls

12 -- N. Korea vows to initiate vibrant space projects amid worries over potential spy satellite launch

N. Korea adopts law on state control of science and technology talents

13 -- N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 7th day

14 -- N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time
Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK