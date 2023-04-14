Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
April 10 -- N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day
11 -- N. Korean leader calls for expanding war deterrence in more 'offensive' way: KCNA
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over N. Korea's refusal to answer daily calls
12 -- N. Korea vows to initiate vibrant space projects amid worries over potential spy satellite launch
N. Korea adopts law on state control of science and technology talents
13 -- N. Korea fires intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 7th day
14 -- N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time
Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification
