Yoon meets with Canadian, French foreign ministers

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the foreign ministers of Canada and France on Friday, and discussed bilateral ties with each country, his office said.

Yoon first met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and recalled the warm welcome he received during his visit to Canada last September, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Yoon said he hopes the two countries will fully realize their potential for developing bilateral ties on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on April 14, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yoon also expressed hope that South Korea and Canada will jointly lead international efforts to improve North Korea's human rights situation, as he emphasized the importance of solidarity between nations for freedom and human rights.

He added that he looks forward to meeting again with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the near future to discuss ways to develop the bilateral relationship.

Joly said in response she will actively support South Korea's efforts to improve North Korea's human rights conditions, and called for further strengthening solidarity and cooperation between South Korea and Canada in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Yoon discussed relations between South Korea and France, saying he hopes the relationship will continue to develop as France is a key partner sharing the universal values of freedom, human rights and democracy.

In particular, he voiced hope for close cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, batteries, space and nuclear power, based on the two countries' exchanges thus far in culture and between their peoples.

Yoon also said he hopes to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron soon to discuss developing bilateral ties.

Colonna conveyed Macron's greetings of special friendship, saying she hopes the two countries will develop their solidarity and cooperation based on their shared values of the rule of law and democracy.

