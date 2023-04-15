New S. Korean ambassador to U.S. arrives in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong arrived in Washington on Friday, vowing to make the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit a success.

"I came to serve as ambassador 10 years after I worked here as an attache," Cho said in a text message to reporters.

"Personally, it is a great honor but at the same time, I feel a huge responsibility," he added.

Cho replaced Cho Tae-yong, who was appointed new national security adviser late last month.

His arrival comes 10 days before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to arrive here on April 24 for a state visit.

"I will do my utmost to make sure the state visit, which will soon take place in time for the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. anniversary, will be successful," said Cho.

Yoon will be the first South Korean head of state to make a state visit to the U.S. in 12 years. He will hold a bilateral summit with President Joe Biden on April 26, one day before he will address a joint session of U.S. Congress, becoming the first South Korean president to do so since 2013.

Cho served as South Korea's first vice foreign minister until he was named new ambassador to the U.S.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with new South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong after awarding him a letter of credentials at the presidential office in Seoul on April 12, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)