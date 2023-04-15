S. Korea, U.S. will continue to strengthen alliance in face of crisis: Amb. Goldberg

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea will continue to deepen their bilateral cooperation and alliance while jointly facing various regional and global challenges, including the threat posed by North Korea, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said Friday.

The U.S. diplomat said President Joe Biden will also reaffirm strong U.S. commitment to the security and defense of South Korea when he holds a bilateral summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol later this month.

"On today's theme -- reinvigorating the U.S.-ROK alliance -- the energy and enthusiasm for the U.S.-ROK alliance remains as high as ever," Goldberg said, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

"The depth and breadth of our relationship is astounding. As we confront a host of global threats, the United States and the ROK will only deepen our ties and strengthen our resolve," he added in prerecorded keynote remarks delivered at a seminar hosted by the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank.

view larger image Philip Goldberg, U.S. ambassador to South Korea, is seen delivering keynote remarks at a seminar hosted by the Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank on April 14, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

The South Korean president is set to make a state visit to the U.S. from April 24, two days before he and Biden will hold a bilateral summit.

Goldberg said the Yoon-Biden summit will once again highlight the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance that he said provided a "solid foundation" for the people of South Korea to flourish over the past 70 years since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

"During the visit, President Biden and President Yoon will discuss how the U.S.-ROK alliance is critical to advance in peace, stability and prosperity for our two countries in the Indo-Pacific and the world," he said.

"They will highlight the enduring strength of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance and the United States' unwavering commitment to this country," he added.

The U.S. ambassador said the leaders will also discuss ways to further strengthen their countries' bilateral cooperation in areas such as economic security, supply chain resiliency and climate change.

"Another opportunity to advance our cooperation is through the ROK's newly unveiled ambitious Indo-Pacific strategy, which called to strengthen solidarity with like minded partners and to promote shared values such as democracy, human rights and free economies," said Goldberg.

"We fully support the ROK and expanding its global role and fulfilling its aspirations as a global pivotal state, which aligns with our own commitment to strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian and Pacific Island countries," he added.

