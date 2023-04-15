Go to Contents
09:50 April 15, 2023

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- US arrests suspect behind leak of Pentagon documents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- North Korea fires solid-fuel ICBM (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. airman shakes alliance, arrested over Pentagon documents leak (Donga Ilbo)
-- 10 DP lawmakers suspected of bribery (Chosun Ilbo)
-- North Korea fires solid-fuel ICBM faster than expected (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Emergency rescuer Yejin: rescuers and rescued from the Sewol tragedy (Hankyoreh)
-- Retail giants' rocky 30 years in business (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 73 pct of secondary battery firms to delay China investment: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Chem to build battery part factory in Saemangeum (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

