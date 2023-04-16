Son Heung-min scores in 2nd consecutive Premier League match with nat'l team coach on hand

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Fresh off a milestone goal in the Premier League, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has now scored in consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Son netted his eighth goal of the Premier League season against AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday (local time).



view larger image In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal against AFC Bournemouth during a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Son had scored his 100th Premier League goal in his previous match, becoming the first Asian player to reach the century mark, and now sits two away from reach the double figures in Premier League goals for the seventh straight season.

Despite Son's 14th-minute goal, Tottenham suffered a 3-2 loss.

Son scored in front of his South Korean national team head coach and former Tottenham star, Jurgen Klinsmann, who is traveling to Europe to watch Son and other South Korean players plying their trade there.



view larger image In this EPA photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Ryan Christie of AFC Bournemouth battle for the ball during a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Klinsmann made his South Korea coaching debut with a 2-2 draw against Colombia on March 24, and Son scored both South Korean goals in that contest.

The one other South Korean in the Premier League, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored just his second goal of the season in a 2-0 victory over Brentford at home on Saturday.



view larger image In this AFP photo, Jurgen Klinsmann (L), head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, takes pictures with his cell phone during a Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang has missed a big chunk of this season, his second in the Premier League, due to injuries. This was his second match back after missing the two previous matches with an unspecified injury.



view larger image In this Reuters photo, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers (L) celebrates his goal against Brentford with teammate Diego Costa during a Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, on April 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

