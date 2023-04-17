SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 17.



Korean-language dailies

-- Attack on incumbent prime minister in Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No more suffering in the world (Kookmin Daily)

-- Amid absence of politics, approval ratings of president, ruling, opposition fall simultaneously (Donga Ilbo)

-- Victims of DUIs suffer twice as their income drops 60 pct (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Parents in 80s looking after 'hermit kangaroos' in 50s (Segye Times)

-- Info sharing of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to be expanded to level of 'three eyes' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Will info alliance solidify after intel leak? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- You as well, tuition? 45 pct of universities seek raise (Hankyoreh)

-- 'We hope they remember it was not our fault' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea covered with political banners; 1.25 mln hung annually (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Koreans aged 25 to 45 have no plans to have kids (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Oil tanker with Korean crew is safe after pirate attack (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea fires warning shots over North border (Korea Herald)

-- U.S. urges China not to repatriate hundreds of N. Korean refugees (Korea Times)

