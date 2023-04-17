Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:02 April 17, 2023

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Attack on incumbent prime minister in Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No more suffering in the world (Kookmin Daily)
-- Amid absence of politics, approval ratings of president, ruling, opposition fall simultaneously (Donga Ilbo)
-- Victims of DUIs suffer twice as their income drops 60 pct (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Parents in 80s looking after 'hermit kangaroos' in 50s (Segye Times)
-- Info sharing of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to be expanded to level of 'three eyes' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Will info alliance solidify after intel leak? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- You as well, tuition? 45 pct of universities seek raise (Hankyoreh)
-- 'We hope they remember it was not our fault' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea covered with political banners; 1.25 mln hung annually (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Koreans aged 25 to 45 have no plans to have kids (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Oil tanker with Korean crew is safe after pirate attack (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea fires warning shots over North border (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. urges China not to repatriate hundreds of N. Korean refugees (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK