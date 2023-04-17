'Suzume' becomes most-viewed Japanese film in S. Korea

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- "Suzume" has become the most-viewed Japanese film ever released in South Korea.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's latest animation broke the record set by the animation "The First Slam Dunk," on Friday with 4.482 million admissions, according to data from the Korean Film Council. As of Sunday, "Suzume" gathered about 4.7 million admissions.

It took only 38 days for the new film released March 8 to outnumber 4.469 million admissions recorded by "The First Slam Dunk."

view larger image A scene from the Japanese animated film "Suzume" is seen in this photo provided by multiplex operator Showbox. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The film adaptation of the popular Japanese basketball comic book series "Slam Dunk" previously rose atop the list on March 5, pushing down Shinkai's 2017 hit film "Your Name." (3.8 million admissions) to second place.

"Suzume" is an adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close magical doors that are unleashing disasters all over Japan.

The film is the last piece of his "disaster trilogy" following "Your Name" and "Weathering With You" (2019), inspired by the 2011 earthquake in Japan.

The latest title was so popular in South Korea that it stayed atop the local box office for 35 days since its release on March 8.

Shinkai, who visited South Korea early last month to promote the film, will return to the country April 27-30 to celebrate the film setting the all-time attendance record.

