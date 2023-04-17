N. Korean leader watches sports games on occasion of his late grandfather's birthday

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has watched sports games, together with his daughter and younger sister, in celebration of his late grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday, according to state media Monday.

Kim watched a football match between members of the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the national founder's 111th birthday, which fell on Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), although the date of the sports games was not specified.

Photos carried by the KCNA showed Kim's daughter, known as Ju-ae, and his younger sister Kim Yo-jong, also attended the events, but the state news agency did not mention their names in its report.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 17, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R-front row) and his daughter Ju-ae , watching sports games between members of the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the 111th birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il-sung. Kim's younger sister Kim Yo-jong (back row) was also seen observing the sports event. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Kim observed a football match between officials of the Cabinet and the defense ministry in February, together with his daughter Ju-ae as well, to mark the 81st birthday of his late father Kim Jong-il.

The KCNA said the latest football game ended in a 5-3 victory for the defense ministry, after a "cliffhanger" penalty shoot-out in a 1-1 draw. After the match, they also played tug-of-war, which brought a win to the defense ministry.

The North's leader attended sports events on the birthdays of the former leaders, while skipping his visits to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where their bodies lie in state.

Observers said Kim appears to be focusing on bolstering his personality cult, instead of efforts to idolize the former leaders, with his push to expand the nuclear force.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 17, 2023, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un (C-white outfit) and his daughter Ju-ae (next to him, L) attending sports events held to mark the 111th birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il-sung. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

