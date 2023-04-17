Ive's 1st studio album sells 1 mln copies in 1st week

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The latest album from Ive, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, became a million seller only six days after its release, data has showed.

According to Hanteo Chart, a local tracker of album sales, on Sunday, "I've Ive," the sextet's first full-length album sold 1,082,470 copies in the first six days of its release last Monday.

The first-week sales of an album are considered an important standard for measuring a group's popularity as the number shows loyalty and purchasing power of its fandom. Ive became the third K-pop girl group to sell more than 1 million copies in the first week of an album's release, following BLACKPINK and aespa, based on figures from Hanteo Chart.

Ive previously reached the 1 million mark in September with its third single album, "After Like."

On Melon, the largest music streaming service in South Korea, "I Am" and "Kitsch" ranked No. 1 and 2 on its Top 100 chart as of 10 a.m. Monday.



view larger image K-pop girl group Ive poses for the camera during a press conference held at a Seoul hotel on April 10, 2023, to mark the release of its first full-length album, "I've Ive." (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)