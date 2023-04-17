Seoul shares down late Mon. morning

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, as investors took to the sidelines amid lingering concerns over rate hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 2.93 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,568.56 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI finished higher Friday for a sixth consecutive session after softer-than-expected U.S. economic data showed that inflation is slowing, adding to hopes the Federal Reserve will dial back its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

Wall Street, however, finished lower, as a series of economic data still pointed to the possibility of at least one more rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In Seoul, most top-cap shares traded lower.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics inched down 0.31 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix fell 1.57 percent.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.34 percent, and Samsung SDI lost 0.92 percent. Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.01 percent.

Among the few gainers, chemical giant LG Chem rose 0.87 percent, steel giant POSCO Holdings was up 3.25 percent and its chemical components-making unit, POSCO Future M, spiked 8.91 percent on the rosy growth prospects of secondary battery materials.

The local currency was trading at 1,312.3 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 13.4 won from the previous session's close.

