Prosecutors demand 1 1/2 years in prison for American graffiti painter

INCHEON, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday demanded the imprisonment for 1 1/2 years of an American man arrested for secretly painting graffiti on South Korean trains last year.

Prosecutors made the request at the Incheon District Court in the trial of the man who was indicted on six charges, including property damage, after allegedly breaking into nine subway train garages across the country last September and spray-painting graffiti on trains, together with a 28-year-old Italian accomplice.



"The defendant has not reached a compensation agreement with some of the victim companies, though the entire damage is estimated at 43 million won (about US$33,000)," the prosecution said in the trial.

"The fact that he fled to a foreign country after committing the offense while clearly recognizing its illegality was also taken into consideration."

The defense lawyer said the 27-year-old American now repents for his wrongdoings and will try to reach compensation agreements with the two remaining victims after he raises money by donating his talent or selling works.

The American offered an apology to the victim companies and the Korean people.

The man was apprehended in Romania last November and brought back to South Korea in January, but the Italian accomplice still remains at large.

