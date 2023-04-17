The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



--------------------

(LEAD) N. Korean leader celebrates completion of building more new homes in Pyongyang

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to mark the completion of building another 10,000 units of homes in Pyongyang, state media said Monday, describing the project to supply more homes as one of the top policy priorities.

Kim attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for completing the first stage of the housing project in the Hwasong district of the capital on Sunday night, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



--------------------

DP leader apologizes over 'cash envelope' bribery scandal involving party members

SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) apologized Monday over snowballing allegations that cash envelopes were distributed to lawmakers and party members as bribes ahead of a 2021 national convention held to elect a new party leader.

Prosecutors are investigating suspicions that envelopes containing cash totaling 94 million won (US$71,700) were handed out to members of the then ruling DP to help then lawmaker Song Yong-gil be elected as the party chair ahead of the party convention in May 2021.



--------------------

Celltrion Healthcare's oncology biosimilar Vegzelma hits U.S. market

SEOUL -- Celltrion Healthcare Co., a South Korean pharmaceuticals company, said Monday that it has launched its anti-cancer biosimilar Vegzelma in the United States.

The bevacizumab treatment, a biosimilar referencing Genentech's Avastin, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September last year for treatment of cancers like metastatic colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and recurrent glioblastoma.



--------------------

S. Korea seeks closer ties with Chile, Argentina on key minerals development

SEOUL -- South Korea will send a delegation to Chile and Argentina this week to explore ways to boost cooperation on supply chains of lithium and other major minerals and the development of natural resources, the industry ministry said Monday.

The delegation -- which involves officials both from the government and private firms, including Samsung C&T Corp. and POSCO Holdings Inc. -- will visit the two South American nations from Tuesday through Friday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



--------------------

(Yonhap Interview) New foreign player determined to break curse for KBO club

SEOUL -- It didn't take long for Austin Dean to leave a lasting impression on fans of his new team in South Korea.

On April 8, in just his seventh game for the LG Twins in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the first-year American hitter delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Twins to a 2-1 win over the Samsung Lions.



--------------------

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan began a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's Navy said, amid stepped-up efforts to sharpen deterrence against North Korean threats.

The three nations have been reinforcing security coordination following Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as the launch of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.



--------------------

'Suzume' becomes most-viewed Japanese film in S. Korea

SEOUL -- "Suzume" has become the most-viewed Japanese film ever released in South Korea.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's latest animation broke the record set by the animation "The First Slam Dunk," on Friday with 4.482 million admissions, according to data from the Korean Film Council. As of Sunday, "Suzume" gathered about 4.7 million admissions.



--------------------

N. Korean leader watches sports games on occasion of his late grandfather's birthday

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has watched sports games, together with his daughter and younger sister, in celebration of his late grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday, according to state media Monday.

Kim watched a football match between members of the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the national founder's 111th birthday, which fell on Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), although the date of the sports games was not specified.

