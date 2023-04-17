S. Korea reports 3 more possible community transmissions of mpox

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed three more cases of mpox Monday, bringing the country's total to 13, health authorities said.

The country's 11th patient is a South Korean national in Seoul, who tested positive Friday, while the other two are residing in the southeast region of South Gyeongsang Province and tested positive Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)

The three had not recently traveled abroad, it added.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.

South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.

But the recent eight infections that began April 8 were locally transmitted with no recent overseas travel history.



view larger image This file photo taken Sept. 4, 2022, shows a notice on mpox at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

