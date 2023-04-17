Deputy nat'l security adviser to attend NATO meeting in Lithuania

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk will attend a high-level North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to be held in Lithuania this week to discuss cyber policy, the presidential office said Monday.

The NATO Cyber Champions Summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together senior officials from NATO member states and the group's Asia-Pacific partners, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting will be held as part of preparations for a NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania in July. Topics will include "Protection of critical infrastructure from emerging technologies."

Lim plans to hold meetings and participate in roundtable discussions with officials from NATO states and various security groupings, including Quad, AUKUS and Five Eyes, the presidential office said.

On Wednesday, he will travel to Tallinn, Estonia, to visit the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence where he will meet with officials and be briefed on planning for the Locked Shields cyber defense exercises slated for Tuesday through Friday.

South Korea has participated in the Locked Shields exercises since 2021.

Lim vowed to do his best to ensure South Korea's attendance at the high-level meeting and participation in the exercises help expand the country's role and elevate its status as a key nation in global cooperation on cybersecurity, the presidential office said.



