BTS' J-Hope to begin military service

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope of the K-pop supergroup BTS will enter military service Tuesday to become the second member of the group to do so, sources in the music industry said.

The sources said the 29-year-old will begin five weeks' basic training at an Army boot camp in Gangwon Province.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

The group's agency, BigHit Music, however, has not disclosed the date and location of his enlistment.

He will become the second BTS member to enroll in the military, following the oldest member, Jin, who began his military service in December.

On April 1, the agency posted a notice on Hybe's Weverse fan community platform, saying that J-Hope will fulfill his mandatory service as an active-duty soldier in the Army, but there will be no ceremony for fans on the day of his entry.

He hosted his last live stream on Weverse on Friday to bid farewell to his fans.

"Don't worry too much because I'll come back safely (from the military)," he said. "I had the feeling of 'what am I gonna do?' a week ago, but now I'm so fine that I'm even wondering if it's okay to feel this way."

