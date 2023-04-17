The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



--------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea amid N. Korean threats

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan held a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's Navy said, amid stepped-up efforts to sharpen deterrence against North Korean threats.

The three nations have been reinforcing security coordination following Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as the launch of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.

------------------

(LEAD) Yoon orders eradication of companies' hereditary employment

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government Monday to root out the hiring practice of some companies giving children of existing employees favorable treatment, his spokesperson said.

"Hereditary employment, which takes away the opportunities of future generations, should be rooted out at all costs," Yoon said during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, according to Lee Do-woon.

-----------------

(LEAD) DP leader apologizes over 'cash envelope' bribery scandal involving party members

SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) apologized Monday over snowballing allegations that cash envelopes were distributed to lawmakers and party members as bribes ahead of a 2021 national convention held to elect a new party leader.

Prosecutors are investigating suspicions that envelopes containing cash totaling 94 million won (US$71,700) were handed out to members of the then ruling DP to help then lawmaker Song Yong-gil be elected as the party chair ahead of the party convention in May 2021.

-----------------

S. Korean lawmakers to hold conference with British, Japanese counterparts on N.K. hacking attempts

SEOUL -- Former and incumbent lawmakers of the ruling and opposition parties plan to hold a conference with Japanese and British lawmakers in London later this week to discuss how to deal with North Korea's cyber hacking attempts, a lawmaker said Monday.

The conference, set for Thursday, will be co-hosted by the International Parliamentarians' Coalition for Asian Human Rights led by Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the All-Party Parliamentary Group on North Korea led by David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords, according to Ha.

-----------------

S. Korea, U.S. begin joint excavation project for Korean War remains

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States began a joint excavation project Monday to recover the remains of U.S. soldiers who perished during the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The project between the ministry's excavation team and the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) is set to take place across the country, including the central city of Sangju, 157 kilometers south of Seoul, through April 29, according to the ministry.

-----------------

Defense minister vows efforts to achieve US$20 billion in arms exports this year

SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup pledged Monday to work together with local defense firms to achieve US$20 billion in the country's arms exports this year, reiterating Seoul's commitment to helping cement their footholds overseas.

Lee made the remarks during a meeting with heads of defense firms and officials from his ministry and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, as Seoul sets sights on exceeding last year's record high arms exports of $17.3 billion.

-------------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares log 7-day winning streak amid rate hike woes; won sharply down

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished marginally up to extend their winning streak to a seventh day on Monday amid lingering concerns over rate hikes in major economies. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 4.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 2,575.91, extending its winning streak to seven sessions.

(END)