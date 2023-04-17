Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday launched an investigation into a suicide of a teenage student in Seoul that was purportedly streamed live on Instagram.

According to police, the female student, whose identity has been withheld, committed suicide at around 2:30 p.m. by falling from the top of a 19-story building in Gangnam Ward in southern Seoul.

The incident, streamed live on Instagram, was viewed by dozens of people and was reported to the police. The student had already fallen when police officials and firefighters arrived at the top of the building.

According to officials, an unidentified man allegedly discussed the suicide with the deceased student before her death. An online community post claimed the man was purportedly with the student right until her death.

Police have obtained CCTV footage of the purported man having been with the girl at an internet cafe in Seoul for about an hour. Officials are trying to locate the man while tracking the girl's whereabouts before the incident.



view larger image Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)