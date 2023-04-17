Seoul FM stresses efforts to protect rules-based int'l order in meeting with U.N. political affairs chief

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat met with the United Nations political affairs chief on Monday and discussed Seoul's efforts to protect the rules-based international order and increase its responsibilities within the global community, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

In the meeting with Rosemary DiCarlo, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for political and peacebuilding affairs, in Seoul, Foreign Minister Park Jin emphasized that efforts by South Korea to respect universal values and uphold the rules-based international order are in line with the spirit of the U.N. Charter.

Park also explained that Seoul's aspiration to join the U.N. Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2024-25 term is part of efforts to fulfill South Korea's role as a responsible actor in the international community.

DiCarlo said the U.N. secretary general has consistently expressed support for the efforts of South Korea towards achieving sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula and reaffirmed the unwavering support from the U.N.

The under-secretary-general also met separately with Kwon Young-se, Seoul's unification minister. The two sides discussed the latest geopolitical developments surrounding the Korean Peninsula as well as the North Korean human rights issue, Kwon's office said.



