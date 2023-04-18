Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 April 18, 2023

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Another victim of 'rental scam' dies in apparent suicide (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Home becomes prison; grave for 3rd victim of rental scam (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rental fraud takes away three young people's lives during two-month period (Donga Ilbo)
-- 3rd victim of rental scam apparently takes her own life (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Leadership assessment of ministers, vice ministers heralds 1st Cabinet reshuffle under Yoon gov't (Segye Times)
-- Two years into marijuana legalization in New York; gateway opened for illegal drug trade (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea operating 30 factories without permit at now-shuttered Kaesong industrial park: source (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rental scam takes away lives of 3 young people over 2-month period (Hankyoreh)
-- Another victim of massive rental fraud dies in apparent suicide (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Overhaul of working hour system shelved for second half of year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- POSTECH hits jackpot' with 1.5 tln-won valuation gain from investment in affiliates of POSCO Group (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea, Japan agree to develop 'future-oriented security cooperation' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Opposition leader apologizes for 'cash envelope' scandal (Korea Herald)
-- Allies fortify deterrence against NK threats (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK