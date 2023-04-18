SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 18.



Korean-language dailies

-- Another victim of 'rental scam' dies in apparent suicide (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Home becomes prison; grave for 3rd victim of rental scam (Kookmin Daily)

-- Rental fraud takes away three young people's lives during two-month period (Donga Ilbo)

-- 3rd victim of rental scam apparently takes her own life (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Leadership assessment of ministers, vice ministers heralds 1st Cabinet reshuffle under Yoon gov't (Segye Times)

-- Two years into marijuana legalization in New York; gateway opened for illegal drug trade (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea operating 30 factories without permit at now-shuttered Kaesong industrial park: source (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rental scam takes away lives of 3 young people over 2-month period (Hankyoreh)

-- Another victim of massive rental fraud dies in apparent suicide (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Overhaul of working hour system shelved for second half of year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- POSTECH hits jackpot' with 1.5 tln-won valuation gain from investment in affiliates of POSCO Group (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korea, Japan agree to develop 'future-oriented security cooperation' (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Opposition leader apologizes for 'cash envelope' scandal (Korea Herald)

-- Allies fortify deterrence against NK threats (Korea Times)

(END)