(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 18)

Declining approval rating

Massive overhaul needed to correct diplomatic debacles



President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dropped to 27 percent following a series of diplomatic blunders. A Gallup Korea survey, released on Friday, showed Yoon's support rating fell to the 20 percent range in just five months. The president's approval rating had climbed to the 30 percent level in November of last year.

The latest figure is a major setback for Yoon. It is the lowest approval rating seen since September last year when it sank to 24 percent. Now the Yoon administration and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) should seriously and humbly accept the recent result as a stern warning from the people.

The rate of negative assessment stood at 65 percent, amid growing disapproval in almost all age groups. The only age group in which support outnumbered disapproval was among conservative voters in their 70s. Worse still, disapproval outnumbered support in all parts of Korea, including the conservative strongholds of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. In these so-called "TK" regions, only 44 percent of voters positively evaluated Yoon's leadership, while 53 percent did not.

Only 18 percent of swing voters supported Yoon, sounding alarm bells for the president and the PPP. Despite the ruling bloc having focused on enticing younger voters in their 20s, 30s and 40s, Yoon got a mere 10 percent range support from them. The low level of popularity among the younger generations seems to have been due to the Yoon administration's unilateral push for the seemingly outdated policy of "69 weekly work hours."

Regarding the reason for the disapproval, the largest portion of 28 percent cited the apparent diplomatic incompetence of the Yoon administration. It has taken flak for failing to properly address alleged wiretapping of the National Security Office by the United States. The leak of national secrets by the U.S. intelligence agency is an infringement of national sovereignty. Yet the Korean government has remained subservient, defending the Korea-U.S. alliance at all costs.

For instance, Kim Tae-hyo, deputy national security director, invited fierce criticism by trying to defend the U.S. "There is no circumstance that the U.S. eavesdropped with malicious intentions," he said. Kim also raised the possibility that the leaked documents were fabricated. Yet his remark proved to be inaccurate as a 21-year old U.S. airman was found to have leaked the classified military documents.

Yoon also cannot deflect criticism for making too many concessions to Japan. His summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida became the target of public outcry with regard to compensation for Japan's wartime forced labor. He also came under criticism for a lukewarm attitude over the possible discharge of irradiated water from Fukushima. The Gallup survey well described the prevailing distrust over the allegedly impotent and slack diplomatic caliber of the Yoon administration.

Against this backdrop, skepticism has been growing over whether Yoon will be able to protect Korea's national interests in the face of increasing global challenges. It is time for the government to conduct a massive overhaul of its foreign affairs and security policies.

Ahead of the first anniversary of its inauguration, the Yoon administration is bracing for huge problems both at home and abroad. Korea's exports continued to skid for the 10th straight month, coupled with declining tax revenues because of policies favoring lowered taxes on real estate and well-to-do people.

Notwithstanding the need to focus on the people's livelihood, the political parties have continued to lock horns. The PPP is most accountable for the absence of political cooperation. Yoon has never met with any opposition leaders for a considerably long time. Most major posts of the PPP are occupied by those loyal to Yoon. The PPP discharged Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo from the party's advisory post, for his tendency to speak candidly about the problems of the ruling camp.

Yoon has vowed to push for his policies only for the people's sake, regardless of approval ratings. Yet such an arrogant attitude will not help solve the diverse problems. Now is the time for the Yoon administration to humbly listen to the voices of the public and strengthen cooperation with the opposition parties.

(END)