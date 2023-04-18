(LEAD) Over 160 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with new details; ADDS photo)

JEJU, South Korea, April 18 (Yonhap) -- More than 160 flights were grounded on the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, for the island as wind gusts peaked at 21 meters per second, equivalent to a typhoon.



view larger image Passengers are stranded at Jeju International Airport on the southern Jeju Island on April 18, 2023, as flights are canceled due to strong winds. (Yonhap)

As of 1 a.m., Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 164 domestic flights to and from the airport.

An airplane from Singapore, scheduled to arrive at Jeju at 6:45 a.m., was also diverted.

Out of the 480 flights scheduled for Tuesday, only 16 operated normally, the airport said.

In the early morning, wind gusts of 12.8 meters per second blew in areas surrounding the airport. The wind was forecast to range between 10.3-15.6 mps in the afternoon, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 18-25.6 ｍps.



view larger image Firefighters remove a tent, blown down by strong winds, from power lines on the southern Jeju Island on April 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the local fire service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The strong winds also disrupted sea transportation with 43 passenger ships to and from Jeju canceled.

"Since strong winds are expected to disrupt flight operations, travelers are advised to check the flight status in advance," an airport official said.

The island experienced typhoon-class winds, with the highest speeds exceeding 24 mps in northern regions and mountainous areas.

As of 10:30 a.m., the local fire service had received 28 reports of property damage, including fallen trees, broken windows, and knocked-down construction fence panels, tents and banners.

