Samsung SDI showcases EV battery lineups at China auto show

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Tuesday it is presenting its latest electric vehicle (EV) battery products and technologies at a major auto show in China this week, including the high-nickel prismatic cell and a new cylindrical battery in a larger size.

The prismatic P6 battery is on display at Auto Shanghai 2023 that kicked off Tuesday for a 10-day run in the Chinese city, featuring a high energy density and quick charging capabilities that are designed to improve the EV's driving range and charging speed, the company said in a release.

The P6 is made with Samsung SDI's high-nickel cathode and patented silicon anode technologies.

Samsung SDI plans to start mass production of the P6 in 2024.

It will showcase mock-ups of a new cylindrical battery cell that comes in a larger size of 46 millimeters in diameter, a next-generation product expected to have a far better performance than existing 18-mm or 21-mm wide types.

Samsung SDI will also introduce its road map for the solid-state battery and future battery technologies, it said. The company is building a solid-state battery pilot line in South Korea and plans to start producing the prototypes in the second half of this year.

Solid-state batteries are considered a next-generation cell that aims to significantly reduce fire risks and increase battery life. Samsung SDI has been developing them using its unique anode-less lithium cell structure that replaces the liquid electrolyte with a solid type.

Samsung SDI recently established a new research and development center in Shanghai, as it continues efforts for local collaborations with academia in China on related technologies.



view larger image Samsung SDI officials display P6 prismatic batteries at its exhibition booth at Auto Shanghai 2023 taking place this week at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, in this photo provided by the company on April 18, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)